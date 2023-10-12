New technology allows Savannah Police to unify cameras across city, residents can opt in to doorbell camera program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeowners and Savannah Police will soon have a new option for solving crime in the city.

This is part of a new software that the Savannah Police Department says will bring together several different camera systems with the goal of better communicating with neighborhoods citywide.

It’s called Fusus and was approved for a $150,000 dollar purchase back in July. It’s designed to help SPD develop a real-time crime center platform.

According to city officials, the program will allow real-time access to over a thousand cameras including people who voluntarily allow the department to see footage from their Ring or NEST cameras.

SPD hopes to get the program running in the next few weeks.

Assistant Chief Robert Gavin says the program will help the department respond more efficiently and effectively when crime occurs.

“It gives us all the pieces we need to do that. All of that technology will be pulled under one system, which is the Fusus system, and allows us to not have to go to separate places to look for things. It’s all under one umbrella,” said Assistant Chief Gavin.

It’s a voluntary program that Savannah Police Assistant Chief Robert Gavin says is designed to push information to neighborhoods faster.

“We can send out an email and let them know, ‘if you have a chance, look at your questions for this time period. We’re looking for information on someone that may have drove by, walked by,” said Assistant Chief Gavin.

Police hope this program gets more people engaged in fighting crime without neighbors having to get involved in the investigation themselves.

“This takes a lot of that out of the way. We don’t have to come to your house, we don’t have to knock on your door, you can look to see if there’s something there and if there is, it makes it very easy for you to take that snippet of video and send it to us,” said Assistant Chief Gavin.

In the past, Savannah police have partnered with popular doorbell camera company Ring to request crime video after it happens.

But as the department ramps up efforts to establish a “Real Time Crime Center”...officers say a unified network of both city cameras and private doorbell surveillance systems could aid in solving crime.

“Cameras don’t stop crime. They’re not going to stop somebody from doing something. But if we can get a hold of somebody who has that propensity for violence...and capture them faster...that makes the community safer,” said Assistant Chief Gavin.

Some departments in the Atlanta area have already implemented similar technology.

Program registration for the Hostess City is expected in the next few weeks.

