Residents voice concerns over Garrard Avenue Improvement Plan

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of Garrard Avenue in Chatham County has many of its residents concerned about what the county is really up to.

Wednesday night, there was a second public meeting but many people there say they never heard about the first one.

“I think they should have gotten input from everyone on Garrard Avenue,” said resident Angela Washington.

“They asked key stakeholders so businesses and churches around here what their thoughts and opinions are on it but I wish they would have consulted us more,” said resident Christina Blanchette.

The recent proposal for wider roads and potential roundabouts for the future of Garrard Avenue was met with question.

“How much of our property will you be taking?’

After question...

“Is that a shared path, for pedestrians and cyclists?”

After question...

“Where is the water gonna fall?”

This $7 million project will be primarily funded by SPLOST and federal money. The project was designed to help improve safety on the road but residents feel as if the county may be focusing on the wrong things.

“It’s clear that it’s very very necessary but I just wish they had a better plan to fix that area,” said Blanchette.

And residents are fed up with not being heard, especially in terms of what they believe the road needs. Things like speed bumps to slow down drivers that continuiously ignoring the speed limits.

“If the people are telling you what they need, why are you not listening to the people? The government needs to start listening to the people instead of telling us what some study told them,” said Washington.

The county says its new plan of action is to review the comments from Wednesday night and reassess what is next.

“At this point, we do have an approved concept plan for what is planned for tonight. If we want to step back and not do sidewalks or trails, or other things we heard we are going to go back and revise the concept plan and make a decision on the best path forward. You can drive down the road and see that there are improvements needed out here. It’s just a matter of how we get to that endpoint to benefit and make the community happy,” sad Nathanial Panther, a county engineer.

The next step for this project is for it to go back to the drawing board taking into consideration what was all voiced here Wednesday night and then the county intends to hold another meeting to announce its new plans of action.

