Review team meets to discuss proposed rebuild of Hilton Head Island High School

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island’s development review team met Thursday to discuss the proposed rebuild of Hilton Head Island High School, getting into the details of the building’s features and safety.

Island officials, saying this is the next step in the development process. The current building for the high school was constructed in the 80s.

Thursday’s meeting went over the fine details of the building’s operation, from storm water runoff to electric vehicle parking spaces. Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue was there too, making sure that fire systems would still be functioning during construction, and that the building will still be accessible to emergency responders.

“It looks really good. We work very well with the school district and we had a lot of meetings to get to this point, to make sure that they do look out for continuing to use the school the way it is right now but adding the new portion on. They’ve done a really good job,” said Deputy Fire Chief Joheida Fister with Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue.

As it stands, this rebuild is dependent on the upcoming bond referendum which is on Beaufort County Ballots in November.

