19-year-old Glynn Co. firefighter found shot dead in car

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a firefighter was found dead in a car Wednesday.

Officials with the Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to Habersham Street after 5:30 p.m. in response to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officials arrived, they found 19-year-old Todd Thompson Jr. in the driver’s seat of a car dead from his injuries.

Officers were able to collect evidence, including a handgun, but there’s no word on if there is any suspects at this time.

Thompson served with the Glynn County Fire Rescue since September 11, 2022.

The organization released a statement saying: “Glynn County Fire Rescue is deeply saddened by the loss of Firefighter Todd Thompson, Jr.. Although serving with us for just over one year, Todd grew up in our Department and in this community. Glynn County Fire Rescue and the entire Glynn County Public Safety community mourn his tragic loss.”

The cause of death is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police Criminal Investigations Division at at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number at 912-554-3645.

