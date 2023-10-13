Bryan Co. board of education recognized with exemplary board status for 4th year in a row

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Education was recently recognized with exemplary board status by the Georgia School Boards Association.

This is the fourth year in a row that the Bryan County Board of Education has received this status. A tradition the board hopes will continue.

The Georgia School Boards Association creates three different tiers for school boards across the state... quality, distinguished, and the highest level, exemplary.

Amy Murphy, the chairman of the Bryan County Board of Education, says multiple things go into getting exemplary status like getting training above the state’s requirements and having a strategic plan showing what the boards goals are for the future of their school system.

Murphy says this recognition is exciting for the board to see as she says they work as hard as they can year after year.

“There’s a lot of research that high performing school boards have high performing school districts, and so we wanted to be, as the highest governing body of this Bryan County schools organization, we couldn’t be slackers, like we have to be leading the charge and we have to the biggest cheerleaders and champions for our school system and we can’t expect people to do what we’re not willing to do, which is go above and beyond for our students,” said Murphy.

Murphy says she’s already looking forward to working even harder to get this again next year.

