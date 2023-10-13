Congregations increasing security amid ongoing conflict in Israel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many other places of worship, Congregation Mikve Israel has stepped up security in recent days including a police officer stationed just outside the building.

It all comes as social media posts from a former leader of Hamas have caused concern among Jewish communities.

At Congregation Mikve Israel in downtown Savannah, Rabbi Robert Haas says even before the war started...they’ve been working on security protocols.

Rabbi Haas did not want to get too far into detail about what precautions his congregation is taking but said staff have been in contact with police and security experts throughout the week to ensure safety.

He described this as a traumatic time but said the outpouring of support from the Savannah-Chatham area has helped.

Right now, Haas says there are no plans to change Congregation programming as a result of the conflict.

“It’s something that’s an issue, and a little scary to be honest with you, but we’re dealing with it as best we can. We’re trying to live our lives, though. We’ve had security experts check to see if there are any actual threats to us, and making sure everyone knows what’s going on,” said Rabbi Haas.

Rabbi Haas says the Congregation is not aware of any credible threat and that they will remain vigilant with security as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

