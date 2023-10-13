The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 9 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Pinewood Prep at Hilton Head Prep

Metter at Savannah

Bethesda Academy at Northside Christian

Allendale-Fairfax at Whale Branch

Effingham County at Evans

Bluffton at James Island

Vidalia at Branley County

Lucy Beckham at Hilton Head Island

South Effingham at Lakeside

Bradwell Institute at Ware County

Hanahan at Battery Creek

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Benedictine at Southeast Bulloch

Coffee at Statesboro

Fitzgerald at Jeff Davis

Montgomery County at McIntosh Academy

Beaufort Academy at Thomas Heyward

ECI at Portal

Wayne County at New Hampstead

Valdosta at Richmond Hill

Jenkins at Greenbrier

Burke County at Islands

Thomas Jefferson at Bulloch Academy

Woodland at Hampton County

Screven County at Bryan County

RTCA at Edmund Burke

Windsor Forest at Appling County

Pierce County at Toombs County

Colleton County at May River

