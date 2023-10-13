The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 9

The End Zone
The End Zone(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 9 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Pinewood Prep at Hilton Head Prep
  • Metter at Savannah
  • Bethesda Academy at Northside Christian
  • Allendale-Fairfax at Whale Branch
  • Effingham County at Evans
  • Bluffton at James Island
  • Vidalia at Branley County
  • Lucy Beckham at Hilton Head Island
  • South Effingham at Lakeside
  • Bradwell Institute at Ware County
  • Hanahan at Battery Creek
  • Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian
  • Benedictine at Southeast Bulloch
  • Coffee at Statesboro
  • Fitzgerald at Jeff Davis
  • Montgomery County at McIntosh Academy
  • Beaufort Academy at Thomas Heyward
  • ECI at Portal
  • Wayne County at New Hampstead
  • Valdosta at Richmond Hill
  • Jenkins at Greenbrier
  • Burke County at Islands
  • Thomas Jefferson at Bulloch Academy
  • Woodland at Hampton County
  • Screven County at Bryan County
  • RTCA at Edmund Burke
  • Windsor Forest at Appling County
  • Pierce County at Toombs County
  • Colleton County at May River

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

End Zone

The End Zone

The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 8

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Football

THE News at 11

Johnson vs Savannah Christian

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Bethesda Academy vs Colleton Prep

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Long Co. vs Beach High

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Latest News

Football

THE News at 11

Groves vs Calvary

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

News

Windsor Forest student-athlete dies after suffering medical emergency on sideline of JV football game

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
A high school student-athlete in Savannah passed away after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline of a junior varsity football game on Monday, according to the school system.

Football

THE News at 11

Hampton County vs Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Hilton Head vs Bluffton

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

Southeast Bulloch vs Islands

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Football

THE News at 11

New Hampstead vs Benedictine

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT