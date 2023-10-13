ESOL students reassigned to different schools two weeks before transition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents of minority students in Savannah-Chatham County schools are voicing concerns about a recent transition throughout the district.

“This was bad for the students,” Daniela Rodriquez said. Before last month, high school students who aren’t native English speakers were all attending Groves High School because ESOL teachers were there to support them.

“They’re not necessarily bilingual teachers. They’re teachers who have received an endorsement around strategies that they can use to support students that speak English as a second language in the classroom,” SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.

After a non-profit called Migrant Equity Southeast spoke out about the lack of ESOL teachers, Savannah-Chatham schools hired more. With more of these teachers came some change.

Parents were sent a notice that English learning students would be reassigned to their neighborhood schools. The letter was sent out less than two weeks before students had to transition. It was also sent days before the district was aware that Hurricane Idalia was headed our way.

Parents were invited to an in-person meeting before the transition started, but it was moved online because of the storm.

“The transition of the students wasn’t stopped even if the hurricane had to change things.”

Director of Migrant Equity Daniela Rodriguez says nearly a dozen families have reached out to them with concerns about learning and a lack of extra curriculars for students since this transition started in September.

“Sometimes they will end up at a school and there was not enough staff that was trained to teach them in a different language,” Rodriquez said.

Rodriguez says parents should be included in the decision-making process not after the fact.

“Ask for feedback before these things happen. Just because they don’t speak English doesn’t mean that they don’t have an opinion.”

Bernadette Ball-Oliver says they do typically welcome feedback in these cases, but their hands were tied because of overcrowding at Groves.

“I think in terms of that, when you’re looking at school capacity, it’s a bit difficult to do that because it is a safety issue,” Ball-Oliver said.

She also adds that the district is looking to continue to add ESOL teachers. They also plan to give other teachers more training to help students learning English succeed.

