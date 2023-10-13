Sky Cams
Explore Georgia’s coast at Skidaway Marine Science Day

2023 UGA Marine Science Day
2023 UGA Marine Science Day
By Michaela Romero
Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can learn about the importance of Georgia’s coast. The UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant is hosting Skidaway Marine Science Day at the UGA Aquarium.

The campus-wide event is October 14, from noon - 4 p.m.

It’s a free, family-friendly event where people can learn about important marine science research on the Georgia coast while visiting our aquarium.

There will be activities including behind-the-scenes tours, lab studies, reptile exhibits, and a whole lot more.

