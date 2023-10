RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hardeeville Festival on Main returns Friday night and Saturday, October 13-14.

Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) and day-long Saturday (Noon to 10 p.m.) festivities will include a variety of amusement rides plus numerous food trucks and craft vendors.

