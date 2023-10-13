Helping people adjust as they move to work at the Hyundai plant

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As construction continues at the Hyundai mega site, getting the plant closer to opening day in 2025, more and more people from South Korea are coming to the Coastal Empire.

Relocation specialists say they’ve already helped around 100 South Koreans coming to the Savannah area.

Karen Krupp has been helping folks adjust for more than a year. She says her role is vital as more Koreans head our way.

“When you’re coming from a completely different culture into another, you want it to be seamless. I mean that’s the best for the community, and best for them, best for us,” Krupp said.

Krupp says many of the Koreans coming here are excited about the opportunity.

“They want to come in and be a part and help be a part of the communities they’re coming in to,” Krupp said.

And she says being involved in the community helps them better understand life in Georgia.

“They love being a part of volunteering and being a part, and learning, learning how our culture is,” Krupp said.

Krupp says some of the biggest hiccups they’re facing are often things she considers simple parts of life.

“Even getting their driver’s license and just processes that we take for granted because we know, you know, when you go get your driver’s license what you have to do,” she said.

As more South Koreans are set to come for work, Krupp is hoping that locals take this as a chance learn as well.

“I do think that this would be a great opportunity for everybody to embrace a different culture,” Krupp said.

Krupp says she’s looking forward to continuing to help folks out as they adjust to the Savannah area.

