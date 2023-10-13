INTERVIEW: Tyrisha Davis running to be next Savannah mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents will have the mayoral seat on their ballot this November.

WTOC reached out to all candidates reaching for mayor to do a sit-down interview, though some declined.

Mayor Van Johnson is running for mayor again. Other candidates include current At-Large Post 1 Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Tyrisha Davis.

WTOC was able to sit down with Davis in our Plant Riverside Studio and discuss why she wants to run for mayor and things to address from her past.

Davis wanted to add a statement to her story after the interview with WTOC:

“I wanted to elaborate on why it took so long to do the mandatory 2 days in jail per Iowa law. The judge had so much compassion for me because I lost my voice and could barely talk for over 1 year. I had to go to voice therapy to learn how to talk all over again and this rare illness is known as Voice Dysphonia. I’m forever grateful for overcoming the experiences and lessons life has brought to me and taught me. Fortunately, my past has allowed me to make a difference for my present and my future.

As of 2023, I have made “History” here in Savannah as being the First young 36 year old African American (Kohesian) Woman to run for Mayor with a sincere heart.”

Election Day is Nov. 7. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.