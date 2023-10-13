Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC, District Judge Anna M Manasco entered the order late afternoon on Friday.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davis Family
Local hero & family get keys to brand new fully adaptive smart home
1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
Beaufort County treasurer files lawsuit against county
About 160 dogs rescued from hoarding situation on property in Bulloch County
Board meeting held to address former SCCPSS principal’s transition to different school
Board meeting held to address former SCCPSS principal’s transition to different school

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
Tybee resident wants changes to city code due to noise level of nearby restaurant
Tybee resident wants changes to city code due to noise level of nearby restaurant
Tybee resident wants changes to city code due to noise level of nearby restaurant
Tybee resident wants changes to city ordinance due to noise level of nearby restaurant