Neighbor helps save woman’s life from house fire in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Jasper County firefighters rescued a woman from her burning home Thursday night, and say the quick response from a neighbor helped save a life.

“The neighbor… is actually a Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue firefighter,” said Russell Wells, Jasper County Director of Emergency Services.

That neighbor also works as a paid-on call firefighter for Jasper County. When he heard dispatch saying there was a fire around 11 p.m. last night, he leaped into action.

“He was able to put on his gear, and locate the area within the home that the occupant was in,” said Wells.

Unfortunately, the neighbor could not reach the woman since he did not have an air tank, but that’s when Jasper County Fire-Rescue arrived. They were able to find the woman and resuscitate her, she is now receiving medical care.

People close to the victim are grateful for the quick response.

“I show as much appreciation as I can for Jasper County Fire Department right now. I haven’t met the man who pulled her out but I want to shake his hand because their quick response saved her life,” said Robert Mayer, the woman’s ex-husband.

South Carolina state fire marshals and law enforcement are investigating the cause of the fire.

