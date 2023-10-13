Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce hosts candidates forum

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many voters are putting in the work to make the best decision at the polls.

The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce sponsored a candidates forum. Candidates are running for two at large posts and two separate district seats.

Each one fielded questions from the community about a variety of issues including traffic, recruiting news, small businesses and services, and finding a balance between welcoming development and maintaining a good quality of life.

“It’s so exciting to see projects finally come to fruition that we’ve talked about for decades, and I would have to say what’s really exciting is seeing our leadership from the city not only for an elected official stand point, but from our city manager really staffing the city the way it needs to be to get that growth, get the people into the right position and really take this city into the future,” said Trisha Boyett, Chairwoman of the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce.

Our Dawn Baker had the honor of moderating Thursday night’s forum.

