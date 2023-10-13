Sky Cams
Rally held on Hilton Head Island in solidarity with Israel

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The Jewish Community on Hilton Head Island has come together in solidarity. They make up roughly 2.7% of the town’s population.

The war may be thousands of miles away, but to the Jewish community on Hilton Head, it hits home.

Some harder than others as speakers, whose families and friends are still in Israel fearing for their lives, came to the podium to share their thoughts, feelings and fears for the future of the holy lands.

“It’s not just a conflict with Israel, it’s a conflict with humanity.”

“I feel supported by the entire community of Hilton Head.”

A time for song and a time for peace, but the Jewish community in Hilton head called for a time of solidarity

“For the time being we must come together and love each other instead of forgetting about each other or hating each other.”

Speakers at the service stared stories of first hand accounts of loved ones still in Israel.

“I have a daughter and six granddaughters who live in a small town just east of Tel Aviv, and they are scared.”

While others try to grasp the magnitude of what Israelis are experiencing...

“We see images of smoke in otherwise beautiful peaceful skies, we hear words like terrorism hostility, violence and bloodshed repeated on the news.”

“How can we count lives like they are nothing more than tallies on a chalkboard? We keep counting counting the minutes in the shelter as bombs fly over our heads hoping that the last one will finally be the last.”

A somber night amidst troubling time. But the Jewish community left feeling the support of those surrounding them.

“But at the end of the day, tonight, we stood shoulder to shoulder Christians, Jews, whites, African Americans. It made my heart really feel happy,” said Michael Kalafer, Beth Yam Congregation.

A night of solidarity and Messages of hope shared among those fearful for the future.

