Sapelo Island residents file appeal to McIntosh Co. zoning decisions

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents of Sapelo Island have filed an appeal to the recent zoning decisions of the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners.

Just last month, the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners voted to increase the size of homes built on the island, expanding the maximum size to 3,000 square feet. Previously, that was limited to 1,400 square feet. Sapelo Island is home to Hog Hammock, a Gullah-Geechee community.

People who live on the island are worried that the zoning would encourage further development, potentially increasing taxes.

The filing, in McIntosh County Superior Court, says that the recent zoning amendment violates state law and the constitutional right to due process and equal protection of the people who live on the island.

It was filed just before the 30-day deadline to appeal.

The appeal asks the court to issue an injunction which would prevent the enforcement of the new ordinance.

