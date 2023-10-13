Spotty showers today, drier weather ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of our roads are briefly drying out early this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Showers won't be as widespread as yesterday, but spotty rain will be around today! pic.twitter.com/RCdksJPCMu — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 13, 2023

We are already watching some isolated showers around mainly south of the Altamaha River. Our rain chance today is thanks to a low that will pass across our area. Wind gusts today will also range from 20 to 25 miles per hour with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. There will be isolated showers around this afternoon, with a better chance of rain arriving this evening.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving in during the evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour. We begin our cooling trend Sunday, when morning lows dip back into the upper 50s. Afternoon highs on Sunday will reach the mid 70s with more sunshine around.

Cooler air with sunshine will be around next week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid 50s Monday morning with upper 40s possible in Savannah Tuesday and Wednesday morning! Dry conditions persist through the middle of the week.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Sean will continue drifting northwest into the Central Atlantic without any threat to land at this time.

There is an additional wave of showers moving off the west coast of Africa with a 60 percent chance of development over the next week.

