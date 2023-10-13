Telfair, Savannah State University host “Legacy of Slavery in Savannah” events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Telfair museums is partnering with Savannah State University to host “Legacy of Slavery in Savannah” events to get people engaged in a community conversation.

Friday, over a dozen scholars from around the country presented during a panel at Savannah State University. Presentations and panels were held all day.

Leandrea Mikell, interim vice president of university advancement at Savannah State said they were honored to be chosen by Telfair to collaborate on these events.

“Being Savannah’s university, Georgia’s oldest public HBCU- it’s a conversation that we should always be having, and always kind of be dissecting because what happened then impacts what we do now”

To celebrate the program, Telfair is hosting a free family day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free admission to all three of Telfair Museum’s sites, as well as enjoy special performances, tours, and art activities.

