Tybee resident wants changes to city code due to noise level of nearby restaurant

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar on Tybee island is a place many people enjoy.

But for one person that lives close to the bar, she says the noise level it brings has been a constant source of stress.

Mariah Hay has gone before city council multiple times at this point. Once earlier this year, and once Thursday night. She’s done so because she says she knows that the sounds levels at Zunzibar are permitted by the city and that, to her, is an issue.

“I’m just exhausted. I feel like my home has been stolen from me. My peace has been stolen,” Hay said.

Stolen by, Hay says, near constant noise. In a letter to the Tybee City Council, Hay describes noises from dump trucks, delivery trucks, and live and recorded music. The music, as advertised on Zunzibar’s sign, plays seven days a week. Chris Smith, the owner of Zunzibar, says that the live music will be scaled back during the offseason- but when the music is playing, it’s within what city code allows- up to 75 decibels for commercial businesses.

Smith says they’ve had an audio professional adjust their speakers and add soundproof paneling - all to try to be courteous to Hay.

“We always want to be a really good neighbor. That’s a big part of what we do at Zunzi’s, at Zunzibar. We want to be part of the community, but we also want to run a successful business, but there is that balance that we want to find,” Smith said.

Hay says that even with the adjustments, she can still hear noise in her home, and it’s frustrating to the point that she and her partner have considered moving.

Her bigger frustration is not with Zunzi’s, she says, but with City Code. She says she knows that Zunzibar is allowed to do what they’re doing.

“They shouldn’t. Not when they’re right up against property lines and residential areas. The City really needs to update that code. If they were a residence, they wouldn’t be able to make that noise,” Hay said.

“We’re a business that invested hundreds of thousands of dollars within that location knowing that we have the ability to stay within that ordinance, so I’d be disappointed when something changes like that, especially if there’s only been one complaint,” Smith said.

Hay was asked if she knows of any neighbors that have had similar issues and she said that several of the houses that are closer than hers are rentals so she doesn’t believe anyone would live there long enough to make a complaint.

Smith says, however, that he’s spoken to other people that live nearby, and they say that the noise levels don’t bother them.

Tybee City Council released the following statement:

“The council is not taking any action on the noise ordinance and there is no council discussion on citizen comments.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.