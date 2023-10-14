Sky Cams
2nd annual Blues, Bourbon, and Barbeque festival underway

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The second annual Blues, Bourbon and Barbeque festival happened today as funds were raised for the Coastal Conservation Association of Georgia.

Multiple bands performed throughout the day at Eastern Warf in Savannah, as folks were able to try different beers and bourbons along with long barbeque. 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward CCA Georgia, a nonprofit with a very specific mission.

WTOC caught up with their chairperson to talk about how the money will be used.

“What we’re trying to do is raise funds to build a habitat out on our near-shore reefs, our in-shore reefs and our offshore reefs and to help recreational anglers continue to fish for this generation and generations to come. It’s all about access to fishing,” Robert Hale said.

He says bringing the community together for this event is a perfect way to support CCA’s goals.

