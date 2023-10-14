Beaufort Co. deputies search for 16-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen Tuesday.

D’Elante Various Malik Hill was last seen leaving his Bernice Lane home in Seabrook, deputies said.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Deputies said he may be traveling in a black Lexus and is known to frequent Marsh Point and Cross Creek Apartments in Beaufort.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.

