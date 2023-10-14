Deputies search for missing Beaufort Co. teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Emanuel Wayne-Eric Williams was last seen at his home on Martin Lane in Seabrook around 9:45 p.m. Friday, deputies said.

He’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. No description of his clothing was available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.