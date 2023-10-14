Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temps to drop into the mid-60s through midnight. If you have any night-out plans, grab some form of a long sleeve. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for temperatures in the 50s around the area.

I’ll look for more mid to lower 50s in our inland areas, with mid to upper 50s expected closer to the coast. This is all due to another cold front we’ll have to move through between now and then.

Thus, I’ll look for another beautiful sunny Sunday as high warm into the lower 70s for most, with increasing cloud cover during the second half of the day. We could see a few scattered shower chances overnight into Monday morning, but it should not be much.

However, get ready to dust off more of your winter wardrobe! The big story this week will be temperatures, we’ll start the work week off with highs in the 60s before we gradually warm back into the mid-70s by Friday.

Lows Monday will start in the mid-50s before we cool into the upper-40s through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, we’ll have sunny skies and dry conditions most of the week until another front pushes in going into the start of next week bringing a few scattered rain chances back into the forecast Friday & Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.