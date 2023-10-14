Effingham Health System hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham Health System helped put on their community’s first annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and 5k in Guyton Saturday.

Around 200 people made their way through the course decked out head-to-toe in pink.

Proceeds from the race will help fund the growth of services and technology for the Effingham Cancer Care Center, Effingham Pediatrics, and Senior Care.

The health provider’s CEO tells us it’s so important to start what they hope will be a new tradition for the community.

“As a health care provider the month of October is always dedicated to breast cancer and of course around the nation everyone’s celebrating and doing something to support and acknowledge survivors of breast cancer, so it was time to do something of this level in our community,” Dr. Fran Witt said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.