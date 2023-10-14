Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.

Shooting
Shooting(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WTOC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Liberty County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot and killed on Barrington Ferry Road near Briar Bay Road just after 4 p.m.

The victim is Quinton J. Blocker, deputies say he’s approximately 31 years old.

Officials say they’re searching for one person of interest in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davis Family
Local hero & family get keys to brand new fully adaptive smart home
Helping people adjust as they move to work at the Hyundai plant
19-year-old Glynn Co. firefighter found shot dead in car
Bryan County Emergency Services
Two more Bryan Co. first responders sue emergency services over claims of assault, retaliation
Board meeting held to address former SCCPSS principal’s transition to different school
Board meeting held to address former SCCPSS principal’s transition to different school

Latest News

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Effingham Health System hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Blues, Bourbon, and Barbeque Festival
2nd annual Blues, Bourbon, and Barbeque festival underway
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County
Beaufort County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen Tuesday.
Beaufort Co. deputies search for 16-year-old