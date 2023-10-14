Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WTOC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Liberty County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot and killed on Barrington Ferry Road near Briar Bay Road just after 4 p.m.

The victim is Quinton J. Blocker, deputies say he’s approximately 31 years old.

Officials say they’re searching for one person of interest in the shooting.

