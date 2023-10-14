Preparing for the 2023 Light the Night event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of Savannah’s most moving events each year.

WTOC got a sneak peak as crews were getting ready for Light the Night.

The event lights up hundreds of lanterns to raise awareness for blood cancer - something close to the hearts of many in our community.

The red lanterns are for support, the yellow are in memory of a loved one and the white are for survivors.

Those colors all coming together to shine a light for people facing big battles.

“I’m the 2023 honored hero for Leukemia Lymphoma Society, and what I’m doing tonight is I’m lighting the white survivor lantern...I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when I was 15. I had stage two and it was a pretty hard ride,” said Kashi Lau, Savannah Arts Student and cancer survivor.

She is lighting that survivor lantern - now cancer-free tonight.

WTOC is so proud to have our Daybreak Anchor Kyle Jordan as the host for this year’s program.

All money raised goes toward research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

