Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - One woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing last month in Jasper County.

Breona Johnson has been arrested for attempted murder.

Back in September, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hospital for a report of a stabbing victim.

Their investigation found that the attack actually happened in Jasper County.

Authorities say that Johnson got into an argument with her spouse over their phone.

That’s when she allegedly took a knife and stabbed them.

The victim was treated for his injuries and Johnson was taken into custody on Tuesday.

