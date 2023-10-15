Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.
Operation Surprise Alyana
Mom surprises daughter at high school football game after deployment
Helping people adjust as they move to work at the Hyundai plant
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County
Bryan County Emergency Services
Two more Bryan Co. first responders sue emergency services over claims of assault, retaliation

Latest News

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
New York Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76