Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting

FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in...
FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Diaz said the three teens, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to a local hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.
Helping people adjust as they move to work at the Hyundai plant
Operation Surprise Alyana
Mom surprises daughter at high school football game after deployment
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County
Bryan County Emergency Services
Two more Bryan Co. first responders sue emergency services over claims of assault, retaliation

Latest News

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick could draw over 50,000 fans, world record
FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2023, in Washington. Charles and Kathleen Moore...
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires