Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temps to drop into the mid to lower-60s through midnight. Going into the early evening hours, I’ll look for scattered showers developing in the northern half of the area.

We could see some of the chances continue through the overnight and into your morning commute. That means we’ll see wet road conditions through daybreak. During this time, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 50s for most around the area.

By mid-morning, I’ll look for less cloud cover as highs warm into the mid to upper-60s for most. We could see a few more isolated shower chances during the early evening, but it should not be much. However, get ready to dust off more of your winter wardrobe!

The big story this week will be temperatures, we’ll start the work week off with highs in the 60s before we gradually warm back into the mid-70s by Friday. Lows cool into the upper-40s through Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, we’ll have sunny skies and dry conditions most of the mid-week until another front pushes in going into the start of next weekend, bringing a few scattered rain chances back into the forecast.

