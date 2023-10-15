Savannah Children’s Museum transformed into magical Harry Potter themed experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum transformed into a magical Harry Potter themed experience for kids in our area Saturday.

Encouraged to wear their favorite clothes from the movie series, some young wizards and their adults were able to enjoy STEAM activities such as chemistry, engineering, biology and art all disguised as magical classes.

“It’s a very big thing so we love to put our own spin on it kind of just as an opportunity for families and friends to come out, whether they’re just loving the Harry Potter or just getting out coming to the museums, getting to explore and ride the trains and do different activities,” Museum Educator Jamal Tanks said.

The Savannah Children’s Museum says this event gets a great turnout every year and this year was no exception.

