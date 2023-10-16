2023 American Traditions Vocal Competition celebrating 30th Anniversary in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 30 years, the American Traditions Vocal Competition has filled Savannah with song and launched the careers of professional singers all around the country.

And a new season is underway.

Executive and Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren got things started with a private concert Sunday night and is not counting down to the competition in February, right here at Plant Riverside District.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.