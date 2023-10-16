3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were shot Monday afternoon on the 1900 block of Harrison Street in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department said all three victims are males. Two were taken to a Savannah hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third victim had serious injuries and was still being treated at the scene.

The police department said the ShotSpotter call was received at 1:53 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Harrison Street is near Savannah High School. A spokesperson for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said the shooting was not impacting operations at the school.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

