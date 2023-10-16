Sky Cams
800 people gathered in Johnson Square for outdoor dinner known as Le Diner En Blanc

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic came to a standstill Saturday night in downtown Savannah but it was no emergency.

It was an elegant outdoor dinner known as Le Diner En Blanc.

The tradition started 40 years ago in France with a group of friends, who wanted to have dinner in the park.

In order for them to be easily recognizable, they decided to wear white.

Through the years this event has grown to become a worldwide event where people in different cities on different nights dress up in white take their everything they need for an outdoor dinner to a secret location.

Guests were not told the location of the dinner until they were walking to the destination.

800 people from all backgrounds came together Saturday in Johnson Square for one of the biggest all white dinner parties.

In addition to the live band and dancing, there were aerialists performing and lots of opportunities for pictures and good old fashioned fun with friends.

This is the third year. Our Dawn Baker was also in attendance.

Each year it is in a different location and you must be invited to attend.

The dinner also benefits Habitat for Humanity.

