Early voting for Georgia starts Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is the first day people around Savannah have been able to vote for their next mayor.

Of the voters WTOC has spoken with it’s a mix of convenience and what they are voting for. The mayor of Savannah is on the ballot for city residents and a few people have talked about that specifically.

Elsewhere in Chatham County, residents of Pooler are also voting for a new mayor although WTOC haven’t spoken to anyone here at Eisenhower that came out for that.

The ballot for Savannah residents is relatively short with only 4 races to vote for and because of that most people have been in and out here in five minutes or less.

WTOC asked people who voted for the mayor of Savannah what they would tell folks who are on the fence about casting a ballot listen to what they said.

“When we think about interpreting federal law and seeing it in action on a local level and also the quality of your day to day life. Savannah is a beautiful city and the local things are very important to the quality of life we have here in the city,” Voter Sally Rountree Klein said.

“It is your civic duty. You have the duty to come and cast your vote and cast your thoughts on who you think should be leading our own personal city,” Jewel Hendrix said.

Early voting will continue in Chatham County for a few weeks until election day comes on Nov. 7. This location on Eisenhower specifically is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with the satellite locations closing an hour earlier at 5.

