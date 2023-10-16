‘Free Palestine:’ Dozens of people gather in Savannah to show support for Palestine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people marched the streets of downtown Savannah Saturday to show their support for Palestine.

This comes as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

“This march started in Forsyth Park and ended here in Johnson Square and chants were heard throughout the one-mile walk.”

“Free, free, free Palestine.”

Dozens of people coming together Sunday afternoon to stand with Palestine.

“We can’t talk about Palestine as if it’s an isolated fight, and that is why the Savannah community should be involved,” Mona Abhari said.

Mona Abhari helped organize this march and as a Palestinian American, she says she wanted to give Savannah locals the opportunity to show their support for Palestine, like so many others.

“Millions across the world are coming together in support of Palestinians, from London, to Tokyo, to here, to Germany, everywhere.”

Abhari says growing up as an Arab, she often felt looked down on in her community and to see so many people joining this march is encouraging.

“To see other people coming together now is just absolutely heartwarming and means the world. People see me, my people as humans and that’s what we’re fighting for.”

Some participants sharing similar backgrounds to Abhari joining this demonstration to try and bring the community together.

“Coming out here and letting them know I’m from Savannah, I was born here, and I also support Palestine, lets them know that there’s a bridge and we’re not that different,” Leen Abusaif said.

Abusaif says she’s hoping this march also served as a place for people to learn more about the conflict at hand.

“I think our people in Palestine are being misrepresented and underrepresented. We hear a lot about what’s going on in Israel and what’s happening to Israeli’s, but you never hear about what’s happening to us.”

Many participants here are hoping that people throughout the Coastal Empire continue to show their support for Palestine.

