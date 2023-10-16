‘I hope it has a great impact': Unit One renovations complete at Chatham County Jail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Jail has a new look.

The Sheriff’s Office says unit one now meets the modern day standards. That includes elevated living conditions for detainees, new flooring, upgraded fixtures and lighting systems.

Officer stations also now have advanced security and safety features.

There’s also new art hanging up on the walls.

The Sheriff’s Office says it serves as a source of motivation and inspiration for detainees.

Sheriff John Wilcher says it was a great step in Chatham County.

“I hope it has a great impact on which it keeps them calm and we don’t have any problems with them. We don’t have too many problems but you always want to make things better. Even though they are inmates, we have to treat them humanely.”

Sheriff Wilcher says they will now start renovating unit two in the next couple of weeks.

The sheriff’s office received around $1.4 million from the county to get these units renovated.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.