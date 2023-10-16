Isle Of Hope Art Music Festival to be held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quiet little Isle of Hope will be buzzing this weekend with a full-day festival that is free and family friendly.

Erica Wilson and Holley Jaakkola are the co-chairs of the 2023 Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival coming up on Saturday.

125 local artists presenting music acts throughout the day and food trucks.

There’s going to be a lot going on.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.