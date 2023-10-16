Man dies after being shot by deputy in Camden County, GBI says

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died after he was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop in Camden County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

According to the GBI, deputies stopped Leonard Allan Cure, 53, on I-95 around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. According to the GBI, Cure complied with the officer until he learned he was under arrest. The GBI said the deputy shot Cure with a taser and then the deputy was assaulted. The deputy tased Cure again, but he was still defiant, according to the GBI.

The officer shot Cure with his gun, who later died of his injuries, the GBI said.

Cure spent more than 16 years in prison in Florida on a wrongful conviction.

Cure was convicted of the 2003 armed robbery of a drug store in Florida’s Dania Beach and sentenced to life in prison because he had previous convictions for robbery and other crimes.

But the case had issues from the start and his conviction came from a second jury after the first one deadlocked.

In 2020, the Broward State Attorney’s Office new Conviction Review Unit asked a judge to release Cure from prison. Broward’s conviction review team said it found “troubling” revelations that Cure had solid alibis that were previously disregarded and no physical evidence or solid witnesses to put him at the scene. An independent review panel of five local lawyers concurred with the findings.

Cure was released that April after his sentenced was modified. That December, a judge vacated his conviction and sentence.

“I’m looking forward to putting this situation behind me and moving on with my life,” Cure told the Sun Sentinel at the time.

In June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a claims bill granting Cure $817,000 in compensation for his conviction and imprisonment along with educational benefits.

“The Leonard we knew was a smart, funny and kind person,” Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said in a statement to the paper Monday evening. “After he was freed and exonerated by our office, he visited prosecutors at our office and participated in training to help our staff do their jobs in the fairest and most thorough way possible. He would frequently call to check in on Assistant State Attorney Arielle Demby Berger, the head of the Conviction Review Unit, and offer our team encouragement to continue to do the important work of justice.”

