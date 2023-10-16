Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County
Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical...
Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Nic Woodley
University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah