Much cooler to start out the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are cooler this morning with lows dipping into the 50s.

We're tracking a few isolated showers near the Savannah River this morning, otherwise today will be mostly dry and cool! pic.twitter.com/ScbnA5O1SA — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 16, 2023

We’re still seeing clouds around with a few isolated light showers drifting down the Savannah River, mainly in Effingham and Hampton County. Clouds stick around through the morning with the isolated showers diminishing by the mid morning.

Temperatures warm to the mid 60s by lunchtime with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll see progressively more sunshine throughout the afternoon followed by temperatures falling back into the 50s shortly after sunset.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be chillier, with lows falling into the mid 40s around Savannah and lower 40s for inland communities. Sunshine returns with highs in the lower 70s. Dry weather holds through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a slight chance of a coastal shower, but inland areas will remain mostly dry.

Our next cold front moves in on Friday, with our best chance of showers arriving Friday afternoon. Even with the rain chance, highs will be in the mid 70s. Some of this rain could dampen Friday evening plans, be sure to get updates throughout the week.

This weekend looks absolutely gorgeous. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Saturday and Sunday look dry with plenty of sunshine!

Tropical update: Sean is a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to dissipate by tomorrow morning

There is a tropical wave over the central Atlantic that has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next week, but we are not expecting local impacts at this time.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

