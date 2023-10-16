Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Much cooler to start out the work week!

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are cooler this morning with lows dipping into the 50s.

We’re still seeing clouds around with a few isolated light showers drifting down the Savannah River, mainly in Effingham and Hampton County. Clouds stick around through the morning with the isolated showers diminishing by the mid morning.

Temperatures warm to the mid 60s by lunchtime with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll see progressively more sunshine throughout the afternoon followed by temperatures falling back into the 50s shortly after sunset.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be chillier, with lows falling into the mid 40s around Savannah and lower 40s for inland communities. Sunshine returns with highs in the lower 70s. Dry weather holds through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a slight chance of a coastal shower, but inland areas will remain mostly dry.

Our next cold front moves in on Friday, with our best chance of showers arriving Friday afternoon. Even with the rain chance, highs will be in the mid 70s. Some of this rain could dampen Friday evening plans, be sure to get updates throughout the week.

This weekend looks absolutely gorgeous. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Saturday and Sunday look dry with plenty of sunshine!

Tropical update: Sean is a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to dissipate by tomorrow morning

There is a tropical wave over the central Atlantic that has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next week, but we are not expecting local impacts at this time.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County
Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical...
Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit

Latest News

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
THE News at 7 Saturday
Dylan's Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast