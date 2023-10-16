Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

New traffic lights coming to intersection in Hardeeville

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Drivers passing through one of Hardeeville’s busier interchanges may have noticed some changes over the past couple of months.

These traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 278 and Medical Center Drive may look like Halloween decorations right now, but Hardeeville officials say that by the end of the month, these traffic signals should be taking their masks off to guide people through one of the busiest intersections in the city.

The traffic lights are just one of many changes to the area in response to the city’s growth. New turn lanes earlier in the summer, stormwater runoff systems, sidewalks, and more… even an entire new road.

That new road is Hardeeville’s first city-owned street, called Brooks Willis Drive. Officials saying the new infrastructure will improve quality of life whether you’re just passing through, or live in Hardeeville yourself.

“The growth of Hardeeville, there is a constant change with our traffic, whether that’s tourism, or if it’s the new residents that are moving in. These lights will, in so many ways, create a better flow and they’ll be timed better with what else is along the 278,” said Jodie McMahon, Capital Improvements Project Manager.

McMahon says that DOT is expanding on the area, and there will be frequent construction for projects.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County
Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical...
Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear

Latest News

Unit One renovations complete at Chatham County Jail
‘I hope it has a great impact': Unit One renovations complete at Chatham County Jail
Early voting in Chatham Co.
Early voting for Georgia starts Monday
THE News at 5
New traffic lights coming to intersection in Hardeeville
3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah