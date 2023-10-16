New traffic lights coming to intersection in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Drivers passing through one of Hardeeville’s busier interchanges may have noticed some changes over the past couple of months.

These traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 278 and Medical Center Drive may look like Halloween decorations right now, but Hardeeville officials say that by the end of the month, these traffic signals should be taking their masks off to guide people through one of the busiest intersections in the city.

The traffic lights are just one of many changes to the area in response to the city’s growth. New turn lanes earlier in the summer, stormwater runoff systems, sidewalks, and more… even an entire new road.

That new road is Hardeeville’s first city-owned street, called Brooks Willis Drive. Officials saying the new infrastructure will improve quality of life whether you’re just passing through, or live in Hardeeville yourself.

“The growth of Hardeeville, there is a constant change with our traffic, whether that’s tourism, or if it’s the new residents that are moving in. These lights will, in so many ways, create a better flow and they’ll be timed better with what else is along the 278,” said Jodie McMahon, Capital Improvements Project Manager.

McMahon says that DOT is expanding on the area, and there will be frequent construction for projects.

