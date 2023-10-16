One dead, two injured after shooting on Harrison Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were shot Monday afternoon on the 1900 block of Harrison Street in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department said all three victims are males. One victim died and two others were transported to a Savannah hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department said the ShotSpotter call was received at 1:53 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Harrison Street is near Savannah High School. A spokesperson for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said the shooting did not impact operations at the school.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SPD responded to a ShotSpotter report at roughly 2 p.m in the 1900 block of Harrison Street. Police have identified three victims. No students from Savannah High School were involved. Call Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020 with any info. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) October 16, 2023

