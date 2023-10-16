Proud to be a Farmer: Madrac Farms

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Only about a 45-minute ride from downtown Savannah near Rincon, you’ll find the Madrac Farm. Unlike most farmers in the area, first generation farmer Melissa Reagan didn’t come into this industry the way most southeast Georgia farmers do.

“I have a lot of family in the Midwest, and they took me to a pumpkin patch out there. I’m talking like a 300-acre farm, and I was like man this is pretty cool. Then, I found out pumpkins don’t really grow well in South Georgia. Like what are we going to do, and then I found the Orange Bulldog seed that UGA developed, and it generally grows really well here, and we just started from there,” Reagan said.

When the University of Georgia developed the Orange Bulldog Seed, they took the spermoplasm of a South American Squash and combined it with that of the Atlantic Giant Pumpkin Seed.

“And it’s a super cool-looking pumpkin, it’s not your average traditional orange pumpkin. It can be like a peachy orange to like a burnt traditional color,” Reagan said.

The cool part about Madrac Farm is they actually let you cut the pumpkin straight off the vine, similar to what you would do with Christmas trees during the holidays. Plus, they have air compressor corn cannons, a giant slide, and a corn maze plus much more, and they’ll be open through the last two weekends in October.

“Bring the kids out, it’s a great tradition and we see the same people every year, and then we meet new ones as their kids get old enough to be able to come out and enjoy stuff like this. So yeah, it’s a fabulous time, and like I said we’re helping make those memories for families, that’s what we do this for,” Reagan said.

From growing pumpkins to farming memories in Rincon.

