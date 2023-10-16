Savannah man arrested in connection to structure fires and burglary

HARDEEVILLE, S.C (WTOC) - Hardeeville Police arrested a Savannah man in connection to structure fires and burglary.

42-year-old Joshua Poole is facing several charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary 2nd Degree, and Arson 3rd Degree.

Police responded to a structure fire in the area of 15796 Whyte Hardee Blvd area Oct. 14.

According to officials, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it became fully involved.

Firefighters with the City of Hardeeville responded to the same location to a mobile home fully engulfed and a business previously known as Papa Joes Fireworks Oct. 15.

Papa Joes Fireworks was suspected to have been set on fire by an unknown suspect. Both structures were unoccupied at the time.

While Detectives processed that scene Jasper County Dispatch received a report of a Burglary in progress at 1116 Hummingbird Lane Crazy Joes Fireworks.

Officers responded to the scene noting forces entry to the business and a fire which had been set by the suspect inside the structure.

A witness described the suspect in this case. Officers searched the area for the suspect along with a Police K-9 ultimately making contact with a subject matching the description.

Police say they found the suspect in possession of suspected burglary tools, and other evidence to include suspected Methamphetamine.

Detectives processed both scenes subsequently placing Poole under arrest on multiple charges.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Walker Michaud with the Hardeeville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.