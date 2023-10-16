Stevie Wall running to be the next mayor of Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - With the start of early voting in the state of Georgia, folks around our area will be able to vote for their local leaders over the next few weeks.

In the city of Pooler, people will be casting a ballot for an entirely new council and leader.

Stevie Wall has served on council for more than two and a half decades here in the city of Pooler, but now he says after retiring from his full-time job... he’s ready to be mayor.

“Because I have the experience and knowledge that I have gained through the last quarter of a century to lead this city forward for at least the next four years,” said Wall.

He says through his years on council a lot of good work has been done and he’ll look to continue that in an increased role.

“For us to do the things in Pooler that we’ve done and keep the taxes as low as we have... your milage rate is 3.6 here in Pooler, that is by far the best bang for your buck anywhere in the county.”

As you can tell he’s proud of the work that’s been done, but he’s also looking toward the future as Pooler grows. Wall says he’ll make sure the city is ready for more progress, especially with the Hyundai metasite just down the road in Bryan County.

“The city of Pooler has 4,500 units that has not even gone under construction yet that has been approved by city council. These things will be built. Hyundai is coming and people are saying, ‘are you ready?’ It’s like the city of Pooler has been waiting on it to come all along.”

Wall has two other opponents for the mayoral seat and you can cast your ballot early until November 3rd with election day to follow on November 7th.

