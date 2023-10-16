Sky Cams
Suspect arrested in connection to weekend fires in Hardeeville

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Hardeeville police arrested a man in connection to several fires in the city over the weekend.

Buildings were burning during a string of fires in Hardeeville over the weekend. The fires led city police and fire crews on a search that ended with a police dog finding an arson suspect.

It all started on Saturday afternoon. Hardeeville firefighters got a call of a structure fire at a mobile home. That mobile home...behind that soon-to-be demolished fireworks store.

Then, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, emergency responders say they received a call about the mobile home on fire again, and this time, there was also a fire at that nearby former fireworks store.

While firefighters were working extinguishing those flames, emergency responders received a call of a burglary alarm going off at Crazy Joe’s, another fireworks store, and a fire was started in there too. Unlike the first building, Crazy Joe’s is an active business, and police say there were people in the back at the time. Police told me the suspect fled, and the fire was extinguished.

A police dog was brought in, and after catching the suspect’s scent, officers say the dog led them to the suspect.

“We don’t know why he decided to want to start setting fires, he has not talked to us about why he’s done it. Of course like I said he’s now in custody,” said Sam Woodward, Hardeeville Chief of Police

That suspect, Joshua Poole, faces multiple charges, including 3rd degree arson, a crime which Woodward says is rare to Hardeeville.

“We don’t usually have arsons around here, knock on wood of course,” said Woodward.

Hardeeville Police say the investigation is still active, and to reach out to the department if you have any information related to the incident.

