UGA football star Brock Bowers to have surgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers will undergo surgery on his ankle Monday after sustaining an injury in Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, the athletics department announced.

Bowers has a high ankle sprain and they will work to “stabilize the ankle and a full recovery is anticipated.” They did not say exactly when he could return to the field.

The preseason All-American tight end got hurt at the end of a 14-yard carry midway through the second quarter when tackled on the sideline. He got up, limping heavily before going down to both knees and punching the turf.

He walked to the sideline with trainers and straight into the sideline medical tent. Then he walked with help and a limp off the field toward the Georgia locker room.

UGA won 37-20. They have a bye week before playing Florida on Oct. 22.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

