Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say

Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A football staff member at a Tennessee university is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to a young girl at Target Sunday.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said Nic Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. Woodley is the director of player personnel for the Middle Tennessee State University.

Police said officers responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon in regard to an indecent exposure incident.

Officers said the victim told them Woodley complimented her outfit before removing a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals.

When they responded to the Target to investigate, officers said Woodley avoided them and tried to escape, which led to a charge of resisting arrest.

WSMV reports Woodley was suspended from his position due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Woodley was released on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man dead after shooting on Barrington Ferry Road in Liberty Co.
Montgomery Landings Apartments
2 people injured following shooting at Montgomery Landings Apartments
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing in Jasper County
Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical...
Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
THE News at 4
3 people shot on Harrison Street in Savannah